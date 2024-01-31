As technology advances, the metaverse is growing, offering immersive experiences, social connectivity, and economic opportunities.

Embracing the same sentiment, Spanish retailer Mango has entered the realm of Roblox, solidifying its dedication to innovation and the development of an ecosystem that provides customers with experiences, products, and services across physical, digital and virtual domains.

“As a global company, we want to respond to the needs of our customers in any moment, location or format. The arrival of Mango at Roblox represents a milestone because it will allow us to bring to this platform our passion for fashion, while strengthening our ecosystem of channels, by offering our customers differentiated products, services and experiences,” said Mango’s director of technology, data, privacy and security, Jordi Álex Moreno, in a statement.

Mango’s initial virtual store on the Roblox platform will reportedly be in the Outfit Shopping Mall, enabling users to buy Mango Teen digital clothing and items for their avatars.

The retailer, in collaboration with its digital partner BrandNewVerse, described the experience as a lifelike shopping center set on a Mediterranean island. The objective of the Mango store on Roblox is to provide users with a platform for interaction. The store is designed with a Mediterranean aesthetic, aligning with Mango’s promotion of the New Med design concept found in its physical stores.

The experience is scheduled to open on Roblox later this month.

Metaverse for Educational Purposes

Yet, the metaverse doesn’t necessarily have to be a space where brands and retailers feel compelled to insert themselves solely for monetization opportunities. Other intentions can also drive their presence in this digital realm.

In October, PYMNTS reported that LensCrafters launched its first virtual initiative, called LensCrafters Eye Odyssey on Roblox.

According to the report, LensCrafters aimed to present an informative approach with the Eye Odyssey, seeking to promote good eye care practices while simultaneously providing an enjoyable and immersive adventure for the younger generation.

“By engaging with the millions of people on Roblox, we have the capability to highlight our vision care efforts in a very creative way,” said Alfonso Cerullo, president and GM of LensCrafters, North America, in a statement. “This is a unique moment for the brand to reach the younger generation and cultivate a new community through a cool interactive experience.”

Given this perspective, the decision to not only educate but also drive consumers to shop on Roblox is logical, considering the platform’s vast user base. With 70.2 million daily active users (DAUs) and over 216 million monthly active users (MAUs), Roblox has transcended its role as just an entertainment platform, evolving into an educational hub.

Leveraging the power of gamification, a method that enhances learning experiences, Roblox offers brands the chance to integrate this approach into their educational content. Traditional lessons can be transformed into engaging challenges and adventures, fostering a sense of competition and accomplishment that promotes active participation and enhances information retention.

Moreover, Roblox inherently fosters social interactions, enabling players to engage in a virtual world. Brands can leverage this social aspect to facilitate collaborative and social learning experiences. Integrating projects, team challenges, and group learning activities into the platform enhances the educational potential of Roblox.

Payments Players Find Value in Metaverse

Beyond brands and retailers, the metaverse is proving valuable for various industries. Highlighted in a PYMNTS report, Worldline, a payment services provider, is expanding its foray into virtual shopping. The French company recently introduced the Worldline Metaverse Shopping Hub on the Spatial platform, presenting an upgraded solution for merchants aiming to venture into the metaverse.

“Through this platform extension, online businesses will be able to benefit from major advances in graphical quality and accessibility across desktop, mobile and VR devices,” the company said in a news release provided to PYMNTS.

The company also highlighted McKinsey’s projections, stating that the metaverse eCommerce market is expected to reach $2.6 trillion by the close of the decade.

Considering this, Worldline has extended its metaverse platform, providing a means for merchants without a virtual presence to actively engage with customers.

“Understanding the transformative nature of gaming’s influence on the digital world, season two within Spatial will provide new customer engagement methods supportive of the digital environment’s preexisting intuitive behaviors,” the release said.

“For example, merchants can incentivize users to participate in virtual scavenger hunts, allowing them to collect digital eggs in exchange for community card NFT rewards.”

