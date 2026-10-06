Wells Fargo Mobile App Can Personalize Debit Card With Photo

Wells Fargo says customers can now personalize debit cards within its mobile banking app.

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The Mobile Card Design Studio lets customers upload personal photos from their phone to create personalized cards, the bank said in a Tuesday (Oct. 6) news release.

“For many customers, a debit card is more than a payment tool; it’s something they use every day and carry everywhere,” said John Durrant, Wells Fargo’s head of consumer banking.

“A personalized debit card can make everyday banking feel more meaningful. Card Design Studio helps bring that personalization into everyday banking directly through the Wells Fargo Mobile app.”

In addition to using photos, customers can also choose from a curated design gallery, all from their mobile devices, the release added.

Aside from being an ever-present payment tool, debit cards are becoming a “daily financial control panel for many Generation Z consumers,” as PYMNTS wrote earlier this year.

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The PYMNTS Intelligence/FIS Global Payments collaboration “The Incremental Imperative: Why Debit Innovation Is the New Standard for Cardholder Loyalty” found that debit is relevant among younger consumers who employ it to manage essential and discretionary spending.

“However, these consumers are also bringing different expectations to the relationship,” the report said. “Gen Z wants direct access to its money along with speed, visibility and control throughout the payment experience. For issuers, that creates an opportunity to make debit more useful through a series of practical improvements rather than a wholesale redesign.”

Research from the report showed that 70% of Gen Z consumers planned to use debit cards for at least some holiday purchases, the highest share among all age groups surveyed. And when “fast, frictionless” payment options become part of checkout, 72% of Gen Z consumers said they will shop more often.

In other Wells Fargo news, the bank last month announced it had brought its international money transfer service to its banking app. The new ExpressSend Mobile makes Wells Fargo the only major American lender offering a dedicated mobile remittance service.

“Many of our customers regularly support family and loved ones abroad,” Daniela Mounger, ExpressSend product manager, said in a news release.

“ExpressSend Mobile now makes it easier to stay connected and send money securely and conveniently when it matters most — right from the Wells Fargo Mobile app.”

According to Wells Fargo, the new service lets users send funds from the U.S. to family and friends in 12 countries — Mexico, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, India, the Philippines and Vietnam — while handling their banking and international transfers from one place.