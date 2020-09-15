In today’s top news in payments around the world, Visa Canada has launched Click to Pay in Canada, and Change Financial has agreed to buy the Wirecard’s assets in Australia as well as New Zealand. Plus, Liberia-based Lonestar Cell is joining forces with WordRemit for mobile remittances.

Visa's Click To Pay Rolls Out In Canada

Visa Canada has announced the expansion of Click to Pay to Canada to transform the online checkout experience for buyers and sellers. The service assists shoppers in making expedient and secure transactions throughout different merchants and platforms. Visa is transitioning Visa Checkout merchants in the country to Click to Pay following a successful U.S. rollout.

US FinTech Change Financial To Buy Wirecard Australia, New Zealand For $5.7M

Change Financial has consented to purchase the property of Wirecard in New Zealand and Australia. The American FinTech noted in a filing that it purchased the parts of Wirecard for $5.7 million. Wirecard offers payment platform and card management offerings to FinTechs and financial institutions.

Liberia's Lonestar Cell, WorldRemit Team On Cross-Border Remittances

Lonestar Cell, which is based in Liberia, is teaming with WordRemit to provide mobile remittances to clients directly to Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) accounts. The offering will allow those in Liberia to get remittances from “anywhere in Europe, Canada and the USA” instantaneously. As it stands, more than 7,000 Lonestar cashpoint locations exist in Liberia.

Klarna Valued At $10.65B After $650M Funding Round

Silver Lake, a private equity company, is heading up $650 million investment for Klarna, the Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) company. The funding will provide a $10.65 billion valuation for the firm, which marks a significant rise from its prior valuation of $5.5 billion last year. Klarna, for its part, has more than 3,500 worldwide staffers and yearly sales in excess of $1 billion.

UK Regulator Ends Half Its Money Laundering Probes Without Prosecuting

The financial watchdog of Britain, which is based in London, has concluded seven of 14 criminal probes into the contravention of money laundering regulations. The Financial Conduct Authority has stopped half of its probes as of January and has not reportedly prosecuted one case even with a vow to harness its complete command.