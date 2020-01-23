In today’s top news, FedEx officially expanded home delivery to include Sundays, Uber’s CEO believes his company is the most likely ride-hailing service to reach profitability, and the OCC prepares a civil suit against 10 former Wells Fargo executives for their roles in its retail banking scandals.

FedEx Officially Launches Sunday Delivery

“Every day is now a delivery day at FedEx,” Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer at FedEx, said in a statement, announcing expanded home delivery to include Sundays. It is expected to speed delivery by one or two days to meet the rapid acceleration of eCommerce.

Uber CEO Says Firm Leads In Race To Ridesharing Profitability

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called his company the “global leader in ride-sharing,” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and the most likely to become profitable.

OCC Prepares Civil Suit Against Former Wells Fargo Executives

A Wells Fargo regulator is planning a civil suit against 10 former company executives for their roles in its retail banking scandals. People facing charges from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency include the former community bank manager, Carrie Tolstedt; the former chief administrative officer, Hope Hardison; and the former chief auditor, David Julian.

Study: Tech Unicorns Overvalued By Nearly 50 Percent

In 2020, while new IPO listings will be pursued and investors will clamor for shares in previously private companies, the age of the unicorn may be far from over. But according to a recent paper published in the Journal of Financial Economics, the average unicorn is overvalued by 48 percent — and some are over 100 percent fair value.

Worldpay On Modernizing Security Defenses To Foil eCommerce Fraud

Artificial intelligence-based behavioral analytics could be merchants’ answer to the countering eCommerce fraudsters’ ever-changing tactics. In this month’s AML/KYC Tracker, Worldpay’s Head of Global Identity Services Ryan Fox discusses how machine learning and better data flow between cybersecurity and fraud-fighting teams will be key to ensuring flexible, modern defenses in the new decade.

DocuSign Wages War On Phishing

DocuSign processes nearly 800,000 signed documents every day, making it a prime phishing target. In this month’s Digital Fraud Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Emily Heath, DocuSign’s chief trust and security officer, about how the company leverages threat intelligence and employee awareness to protect itself and its user data.

Amid FICO Changes, Does Lending Slowdown Loom?

Fair Isaac Corp., which creates and maintains FICO scores, is changing the way it calculates scores, putting greater attention to risk tied to loans. The changes seem to herald more conservatism in credit scoring, and may make it harder for some consumers to get loans.