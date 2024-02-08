Google Renames AI Chatbot, Launches Subscription

Google renamed its artificial intelligence chatbot, launched a new version of it, introduced mobile experiences and added a new subscription plan.

Formerly known as Bard, the AI model is now called Gemini, Google said in a Thursday (Feb. 8) blog post.

Together with the rebranding, Google has launched Gemini Advanced, a new chatbot that gives users access to the company’s largest AI model, Ultra 1.0. Gemini Advanced is now available in 150 countries and territories in English, with more languages to be added later, according to the post.

“With our Ultra 1.0 model, Gemini Advanced is far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and collaborating on creative projects,” Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of Gemini experiences and Google Assistant, wrote in the post.

Gemini Advanced is available as part of the new Google One AI Premium Plan. At $19.99 per month, this plan also includes all the benefits of the existing Google One Premium plan. Soon, subscribers will also be able to use Gemini in Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Slides and Sheets, per the post.

Google also announced Thursday that it is rolling out a mobile experience for Gemini and Gemini Advanced, with a new Gemini app on Android and as part of the Google app on iOS. This will make it easier to access the chatbot while on the go.

The company is rolling out Gemini on Android and iOS phones in the U.S. in English starting Thursday. It will add more countries in English as well as in Japanese and Korean next week, and more countries and languages later, according to the post.

“It’s an important first step in building a true AI assistant — one that is conversational, multimodal and helpful,” Hsiao wrote in the post.

Google announced Bard in February 2023 and launched it in March, marking the company’s entry into the generative AI race.

During an October earnings call, Google executives said the company’s emphasis on AI integration aims to provide a more intuitive and intelligent experience to users that adapt to their needs and handle personal tasks in innovative ways across various mediums.

