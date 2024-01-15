Microsoft introduced a premium subscription that adds capabilities to its artificial intelligence companion, Copilot.

The new Copilot Pro subscription caters to users who want faster access to advanced features and offers a seamless AI experience across devices, the company said in a Monday (Jan. 15) blog post.

Additionally, Copilot Pro provides access to Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, the post said.

Subscribers also gain priority access to the latest models, starting with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo, per the post.

Furthermore, Copilot Pro introduces Image Creator from Designer, offering faster image creation with enhanced quality and landscape image format, the post said.

Soon, subscribers will also have the ability to build their own customized Copilot GPT using the upcoming Copilot GPT Builder, per the post.

In addition, to cater to a broader audience, Microsoft is expanding Copilot for Microsoft 365 to businesses of all sizes, according to the post. Copilot for Microsoft 365, previously available for enterprises, is now accessible to small businesses as well.

With no seat minimum, businesses can purchase between one and 299 seats for $30 per person per month, the post said. Microsoft is also removing the 300-seat purchase minimum for commercial plans.

Moreover, Microsoft is enabling its network of Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider partners to assist businesses in becoming AI-powered, per the post.

In addition to these advancements, Microsoft is introducing new features to enhance the Copilot experience, according to the post. Copilot GPTs, which allow users to customize Copilot’s behavior on specific topics, are being rolled out gradually.

Furthermore, Microsoft launched the Copilot mobile app for Android and iOS, the post said. The app offers the same capabilities as the PC version, including access to GPT-4 and Dall-E 3 for image creation. Users can also utilize images from their phones when interacting with Copilot.

Additionally, Copilot is being integrated into the Microsoft 365 mobile app for Android and iOS, allowing individuals with a Microsoft account to access Copilot directly within the app and export created content to Word or PDF documents, per the post.

Microsoft launched Copilot in September, saying the AI-powered assistant is designed to transform how users interact with technology.

In November, it was reported that the Microsoft 365 Copilot AI for Office app business subscribers could become a major revenue driver for the tech giant, potentially bringing in more than $10 billion in annualized revenue by 2026.

