The appeal of faster services has become an integral component of the modern eCommerce experience, influencing purchasing decisions and shaping customer expectations.

With shipping, for example, the need for speed is now a critical factor, as consumers increasingly prioritize businesses that can deliver their purchases promptly.

The appeal of shipping is further magnified when it comes with little to no cost attached, especially during challenging economic times when budget-conscious choices reign supreme.

This seamless integration of swift delivery and cost-effectiveness has therefore become a winning combination, enhancing the overall online shopping experience and setting businesses apart in a crowded eCommerce landscape.

And there’s data to back this up. According to findings detailed in the latest report in the PYMNTS Intelligence “Real-Time Payments Tracker® Series,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, 78% of online shoppers look for same-day or next-day shipping when making a purchase. Additionally, while most online consumers are open to paying extra for expedited shipping, more than 70% insist on free returns, stating a preference for platforms that provide this service.

As a result, “swift refunds for these returns should be a top priority for eCommerce merchants, as customers needing to return items are also wanting their money back just as quickly, mirroring their expectations for fast and efficient service,” the report noted.

This need for faster and free services also applies to online returns, with separate PYMNTS Intelligence research revealing that over 30% of American consumers highly prioritize free online returns, considering it extremely important.

“The option to change their minds about an item or rectify their dissatisfaction without paying extra is considered essential,” the PYMNTS Intelligence and Cybersource report, noted. “This expectation has become widespread, making free returns a standard practice in the industry.”

Shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes is capitalizing on this trend and has recently introduced a returns drop-off network in collaboration with PackageHub to offer customers a seamless and convenient solution for returning items.

eCommerce brands currently utilizing Pitney Bowes’ return service and its platform partners will gain instant access to the drop-off network of 30,000 postal locations providing no-label returns, requiring no additional integration, according to a Jan. 3 press release, per PYMNTS.