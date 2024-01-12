OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise has reportedly gained significant traction in the corporate world, with 260 businesses signing up for the service within four months of its launch.

This surge in demand indicates strong interest in OpenAI’s flagship product and its potential to generate revenue for the startup, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 11).

ChatGPT Enterprise, which was introduced in August, offers enhanced features and privacy safeguards to meet the specific needs of businesses, according to the report. These include data encryption and a guarantee that customer information will not be used to develop OpenAI’s technology. The pricing for ChatGPT Enterprise is flexible and can be tailored to each company’s requirements.

OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap told Bloomberg in an interview that the 260 enterprise customers currently using ChatGPT Enterprise have a combined total of over 150,000 employees registered to use the product.

“When we launched ChatGPT Enterprise, we launched with a waitlist, and we obviously had to work down the waitlist,” Lightcap said in the report.

In addition to the enterprise version, OpenAI said on Wednesday (Jan. 10) that it has introduced a new paid tier of ChatGPT targeted at companies with smaller teams, according to the report. This offering is priced at $25 per month per user.

When OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise in August, the firm said the AI tool was designed to provide a way for firms to deploy the technology safety and quickly, using it to improve communication, accelerate coding tasks, tackle complex business questions and assist with creative work.

In November, Microsoft told the Wall Street Journal that it encourages employees and customers to utilize ChatGPT Enterprise and Bing Chat Enterprise because these enterprise versions offer greater privacy and security measures than their consumer counterparts. They ensure that user data remains restricted to company devices and separate from other users’ data.

When launching its GPT Store on Wednesday to offer custom versions of its ChatGPT chatbot, OpenAI said that the store will offer special features for ChatGPT Enterprise customers. These features include enhanced admin controls that will allow them to choose how internal-only GPTs are shared and which external GPTs can be used inside their business.

