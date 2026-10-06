AI Power Users Spend Like Small Businesses
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a mainstream consumer technology. But paying for it remains a much narrower habit. The consumers who do spend heavily on AI, however, are opening their wallets at levels that look less like entertainment subscriptions and more like business software budgets. The top 1% of consumer AI spenders averaged $903 a month in August, up 80% over the past 18 months, according to a Monday (Oct. 5) analysis from Andreessen Horowitz of YipitData spending data.