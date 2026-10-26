Anthropic Eyes $40 Trillion Market as Revenue Surges Ahead of IPO

Highlights
Anthropic filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, disclosing that first-half 2026 revenue grew 14 times to $16.3 billion from $1.16 billion a year earlier, while operating losses narrowed to $693 million from $2.1 billion.
More than 11,900 customers spending at least $100,000 a year generated $12 billion, or 74% of first-half revenue, and the group includes every Fortune 10 company and more than half the Fortune 500.
Anthropic sees a $40 trillion market opportunity in knowledge work, the economic value its workers created globally in 2025, which is about one-third of the $117.2 trillion global economy.
Anthropic’s filed its paperwork to go public Monday (Oct. 26), becoming the first frontier artificial intelligence (AI) lab to seek a listing. Its prospectus disclosed $16.3 billion in revenue for the first six months of 2026 against $1.16 billion a year earlier.