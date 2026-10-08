Epic’s AI Security Test Exposes Untraceable Patient Data Access
Epic Systems found flaws in certain MyChart configurations that could let someone view patient records without the access appearing in an audit trail. The company found them by testing its software with Anthropic’s Claude Mythos, Stirling Martin, Epic’s chief security officer, told The New York Times. Epic used Mythos to test how attackers might use open-source artificial intelligence agents to reach confidential records, the Times reported.