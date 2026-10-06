Meta’s Muse Could Become $27 Billion Business, Citi Says

Meta’s Muse AI assistant could reportedly generate revenues of more than $27 billion by 2030.

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That’s according to a Tuesday (Oct. 6) report by Reuters, citing an analysis by Citi which argues Muse is increasingly serving as the “front door to the internet.”

The artificial intelligence (AI) assistant is helping users search, compare and transact online, while Meta expands awareness and positions the product at the center of its larger AI strategy, the analysis said.

The bank added that Muse’s cumulative downloads have surpassed 6.6 million since its launch, while daily active users are at 1.8 million. Citi’s revenue estimates are based on Muse accounting for approximately $23 billion from transaction-related revenue and about $4.5 billion from subscriptions.

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Introduced last month, Reuters describes Muse as crucial to Meta’s goal of bringing personal AI agents to mainstream users, while also generating new subscription and commerce revenue and strengthening engagement across its ecosystem.

“With Muse the centerpiece of Meta’s AI vision to be a key part of a user’s daily life, we believe personal agents (PAs) — with Muse benefiting from its 1st-mover advantage, are emerging as the new front door to the internet,” Citi said.

The report added that Muse’s first-mover advantage could prove critical as rivals such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Dots, Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude expand their own agentic offerings in hopes of capturing what many see as the next big consumer computing platform.

However, PYMNTS argued in a report last month there is scant evidence consumers will pay for an AI assistant, with just 3% of households paying for any AI service, at a median of $20 a month, per Bank of America Institute data.

By contrast, OpenAI said in February that it had upwards of 50 million paying subscribers against more than 900 million weekly users.

“Muse’s math is harder on both the cost and revenue sides,” PYMNTS wrote, as the company’s compute bill per session is higher than a chatbot’s, and Chief Technology Officer Alexandr Wang has said most people should never need to leave the free tier.

“That leaves the $100 plan and merchant commissions to carry a product whose costs rise with every download the charts are celebrating,” the report added. “Downloads bought Meta a headline. Retention, merchants and margins will decide whether Muse is a business.”