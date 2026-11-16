Plaid Teams With Google for AI-Powered Personal Finance

Plaid says it is helping power a new personal finance offering in Google’s Gemini app.

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“People bring important financial questions to AI,” Plaid said in a news release Friday (Nov. 13). “Can we review my spending from last quarter? What subscriptions am I still paying for, and did any of them go up in price this year? How much did I spend on gifts and travel last year? These answers can only go so far without an understanding of someone’s actual financial situation.”

Plaid says it helps address that problem by powering account linking in Google Wallet so that a person’s spending habits can inform responses.

Plaid helps close that gap by powering account linking in Google Wallet to inform responses with personal spending habits. People can choose to link their bank accounts, credit cards, loans and investment accounts to Google Wallet through Plaid for deeper insights.

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“With that context, Gemini can turn general guidance into responses built on someone’s financial picture, whether that’s visualizing spending, finding places to save, or planning for a major milestone,” the release added.

The release cites Plaid’s in-house research showing that 55% of people used artificial intelligence (AI) for a money-related task in the past year. Among those people, 86% reported that it helps them better understand money.

That’s in keeping with research by PYMNTS Intelligence showing that generative AI has become a core money management tool for many consumers in the U.S., even though relatively few want to allow AI to manage their money on its own.

Forty percent of consumers using generative AI for money management say it has fully or mostly replaced their prior approach, according to findings from “The Money Prompt: Consumers Want Advice Without Giving Up Control.”

“That creates new competition for banks, which now see their customers relying on AI platforms to compare products, understand fees and plan budgets,” the report said. “Increasingly, consumers connect their personal AI assistants to bank and card accounts, giving platforms more of the financial information needed to guide those decisions, and eroding a key competitive advantage for banks.”

Still, consumers are less willing to let artificial intelligence directly manage their finances. Across three surveys conducted through July and September, 16% of respondents said they would be interested in giving AI this authority, down from 20% in September and November of last year.

“Even among AI power users, the most receptive group, only 41% wanted AI to take a hands-on role in money management,” the report added.