B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

By
Posted on

The business-to-business (B2B) market can offer countless opportunities for traditionally business-to-consumer (B2C) merchants to expand their businesses and boost their bottom lines. It is no wonder that businesses as diverse as Best Buy, Timberland, Dell and beyond have begun expanding into the space.

The trouble is that the ins and outs of managing B2B payments can be far more complex than those to which most B2C retailers are accustomed. Longer turnaround times, higher prices and the need to get more parties’ approval can take B2C merchants by surprise, with many finding out too late that they are not equipped to handle the logistics of B2B payments.

What can B2C retailers do to optimize their payments operations in a way that allows them to deliver the payments experiences business customers expect — and to do so in a way that gives them a leg up on their competition?

This is just one of the questions we sought to answer in the Innovating B2B Retail Payments Playbook: Optimizing Payment Solutions For Business Customers edition, in collaboration with MSTS. The Playbook details how B2C retailers can tailor their payments services to enable quick, seamless B2B transactions that suit business clients’ needs.

The first thing that B2C merchants need to know about B2B transactions is that they do not occur in one particular location, nor are they completed in a single second, or even in days. It takes an average of 14.1 days to process a single invoice, in fact, and many take even longer. This means that cash flow managers must plan for longer processing times than they might be used to.

The second and perhaps more difficult factor that B2C businesses looking to break into the B2B market must take into consideration is that the B2B payments process is made longer by the fact that most businesses pay via paper check. This also makes transactions more expensive, with the average paper invoice costing $10.08 and requiring 8.3 days to process.

Despite the countless logistical difficulties in transitioning to a B2B payments process, the benefits can be even more plentiful. This Playbook explains how B2C retailers can seize them.

To learn more about the complexities of navigating the B2B ecosystem, download the report.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Digital Bank Empower Finance Raises $20M Digital Bank Empower Finance Raises $20M
1.8K
Investments

Millennial-Focused Digital Bank Empower Finance Raises $20M

Why No One Likes Daylight Savings Time Why No One Likes Daylight Savings Time
1.8K
Retail

Could This Be The Last Time We Change The Clocks?

Senator Wants Gig Companies To Support Workers Senator Wants Gig Companies To Support Workers
1.8K
Gig Economy

Senator Wants Gig Companies To Give Workers Financial Support

1.7K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Amazon, Walmart Battle For The Consumer’s Whole Paycheck: Who’s Winning By The Numbers

Floating The Next Big Idea For Social Commerce Floating The Next Big Idea For Social Commerce
1.7K
Retail

Floating The Next Big Idea For Social Commerce

Sequoia Capital warned of serious effects due to the coronavirus. Sequoia Capital warned of serious effects due to the coronavirus.
1.6K
Investments

Sequoia Capital Foresees Doom For Entrepreneurs As Coronavirus Takes Toll

CFPB Director Wants To Pay Whistleblowers CFPB Director Wants To Pay Whistleblowers
1.6K
Regulation

CFPB Director Wants To Pay Whistleblowers

FinTech FinTech
1.6K
Banking

How FinTech Keeps Banks Focused On Customer Experience With AP Automation

Yes Bank India Yes Bank India
1.6K
International

Yes Bank’s Chaos Means No-Go For Payments

Report: 5G To Contribute $2.2T To Global Economy Report: 5G To Contribute $2.2T To Global Economy
1.5K
Economy

Report: 5G Will Provide $2.2T Economic Boost Within 14 Years

India, Control, Yes Bank, Bailout, rescue plan, withdrawal limits, Reserve Bank of India, state bank of india, news India, Control, Yes Bank, Bailout, rescue plan, withdrawal limits, Reserve Bank of India, state bank of india, news
1.5K
International

India Seizes Control Of Yes Bank, Plans Bailout

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
1.4K
Coronavirus

Uber To Pay Drivers Sickened, Quarantined By Coronavirus

1.4K
Security & Fraud

As Virus Spreads, So Do Fraudsters – And The Data To Battle Them

1.4K
B2B Payments

Lull Hits B2B FinTech Venture Capital Funding

Coronavirus Coronavirus
1.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: eBay Prohibits New Listings For Hand Sanitizer, Face Masks; Analysts Lower Facebook Revenue Estimates