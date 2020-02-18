B2B Payments

BankFinancial Equipment Adds SMB Reach

The expansion of BankFinancial Equipment Finance brings its leasing capabilities to governmental, middle-market and small businesses, BankFinancial announced on Friday (Feb. 14).   

BankFinancial Equipment Finance will also continue its corporate leasing, lending, deposit and treasury management services to independent equipment lessors nationwide.

BankFinancial already has a strong reputation in the corporate leasing segment of the market.  As we add the middle-market and small business capabilities, BankFinancial Equipment Finance now has a three-dimensional presence in the leasing market,” said Marci Slagle, president of BankFinancial Equipment Finance in a statement.  

“With the additional capability to provide bridge, warehouse and retained lease and residual equity credit facilities to the entire market, BankFinancial can now provide virtually every lease, loan and deposit product and service needed by independent equipment leasing companies,” said Slagle. “I am tremendously excited to lead this organization, and especially, our highly experienced team, into its very bright future.”

BankFinancial’s management will review fourth quarter 2019 results and new developments in a conference call and webcast for stockholders and analysts on Wednesday, (Feb. 19). 

“The expansion of BankFinancial Equipment Finance into the middle-market and small-business segments significantly enhances the scope of our commercial equipment lease and finance originations, and further expands the opportunities available for new commercial lending, deposit and treasury services to the independent lessors in these segments. Taken together, this expansion is expected to materially increase our commercial lease origination volumes during the course of 2020,” said F. Morgan Gasior, chief executive officer of the bank.

BankFinancial Corp. is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a national banking association providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois and to selected commercial loan, lease and deposit customers on a regional or national basis. 

