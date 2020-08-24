Business cloud software provider Infor has rolled out its Infor Construction and Property Management technology. The offering allows construction companies in the public sector and healthcare spaces to grow into property management functions and make all of their operations digital, according to a Monday (Aug. 24) announcement.

Infor said that the technology can assist companies geared toward healthcare decrease the cost of medical center and office building construction in addition to supervising leases and the entities that occupy the structures, the announcement stated. And construction businesses geared toward the public sector can harness the technology for tasks like finding and managing tenants for transit hubs and airports.

The technology provides financial management with accounting on a cash- and accrual-basis at the same time, up-to-the-moment analysis into operational accounts receivable (AR), secure access based on user and position, and on-demand information in a centralized place. Infor’s construction and property supervision programs are meant to provide functions designed for particular industries without many adjustments required, according to the announcement.

“Construction companies are expanding beyond their traditional role as a builder to now include property management,” Infor Vice President and General Manager Bill Vellante said in the announcement. “With a sophisticated user interface and modern digital architecture, users now have insights across the full development and management phases.”

In separate news, Infor announced its Infor Payroll program in July. The solution can help firms manage different types of payroll choices for distributed workforces and a new digital lifestyle. The Infor Payroll program provides flexibility can offer one connected solution within a single app, according to a press release at the time.

Also in July, news surfaced that Infor was teaming with DBS Bank to infuse the Infor Nexus worldwide network of business with new digital trade financing functions to assist in accelerating payments via the supply chain.