Infor, which works in business cloud software, announced its new Infor Payroll program, which can help companies manage multiple types of payroll options for remote workforces and a new digital lifestyle, according to a press release.

The Infor Payroll program offers flexibility and can offer a single, integrated solution within just one app, the release stated.

Matthew Bragstad, Infor vice president of HCM strategy and product management, said the technology is meant to help keep up with the changing world.

“Infor is able to provide customers with a strong foundation for payroll processing, across a multitude of industries, based off a product that has been in use for decades, but has now been rewritten on a modern multi-tenant architecture,” he said, according to the release. “It has the proven track record to help streamline payroll analytics and reports that include robust time tracking, adaptive workflows and notifications — which we believe is key to the modern business of today.”

The release quotes Jim Ollerton, director of information technology with the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District, who said Infor’s new tech has helped his district manage payroll in a new digital way to keep up with the challenges of the pandemic’s online shift. Ollerton said the district has been able to access critical data from anywhere using Infor’s cloud capabilities.

“Specific to payroll, as we are now supporting a remote workforce, our teams are just as efficient as they were in the office,” he said, according to the release. “Payroll is being done remotely, and our users are very happy, which can be attributed to moving our systems to the cloud. Our teams can focus on automation, innovation and core business, and not technology, which is what we need right now.”

In February, Infor partnered with international banking group Standard Chartered to update supply chains with quicker access to capital and automation of data across the payment cycle.