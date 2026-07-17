This Week in Stablecoins: TradFi Doesn’t Want DeFi. It Wants Blockchain

Highlights
TradFi is adopting blockchain, not DeFi: Banks and payment firms want programmability, shared ledgers and 24/7 settlement without surrendering deposits, compliance controls or customer relationships.
Stablecoins are evolving from digital currency into settlement infrastructure: Their larger institutional role may be as the cash leg for tokenized securities, cross-border payments and treasury transactions.
The next competitive layer is enterprise integration: ERP providers, treasury platforms and processors that embed blockchain into existing workflows, controls and reconciliation systems will capture the real adoption opportunity.
The most important digital asset story this week was not the price of bitcoin, the launch of another cryptocurrency fund or even the continued expansion of stablecoins. It was the widening gap between the parts of crypto that traditional finance wants to preserve and the parts it intends to remove.