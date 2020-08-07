The xSuite Group Business Partner Portal Sphere will run on the SAP Cloud Platform to help suppliers through new B2B payments automation, a press release says.

The release says the new portal will give SAP users a central platform for procure-to-pay processes with suppliers and let purchasing, accounting and suppliers trade data and documents needed for procurement.

The data transfer will be automatic and go straight from the portal to SAP, getting rid of the parts of the process that were slow before for accounting and processing officials when they did it manually.

The Business Partner Portal, the release says, lets the purchasing department keep using familiar SAP processes, while allowing the supplier to generate order confirmations, shipping notifications, invoices, credit notes and other documents through the portal, and also transfer them back through the same portal.

Information and documents will be available in the SAP system for the purchase department, the release says, replacing the need for printed-out paper documents and snail-mail.

There is also a “self-service” option where a new supplier can start a workflow and enter in the needed information like contact data and bank details, and then the data can be stored in the SAP system for later.

In addition, the Business Portal has another option where companies can boost liquidity through offering numerous different payment terms with different discount amounts. That, according to the release, lets the purchasing company choose how to go forward with the deal.

In March, SAP teamed with Wipro on a new solution to boost the fashion world, with cloud technology used to help companies get better customer service and experiences. The partnership offers new payment options along with a way to get ahead of last-minute issues through advanced cloud analytics.

In July, SAP was the victim of a security breach that had the company advising users to apply a new patch to stop hacking attempts.