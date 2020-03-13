An agreement between Wipro and SAP promised in a press release to develop solutions for the retail and fashion markets.

Wipro, which works in global information technology, and SAP, which specializes in retail merchandise management solutions, are teaming up with the hope of developing innovative tactics to help fashion companies using solutions like cloud technology to speed up payments.

By using those ideas, the partnerships want to enhance business processes and customer experience.

Among the improvements, the press release states, will be touch-ups to the end-to-end services, such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain and core finances, with multiple channels for pricing and promotions and merchandise. Companies will benefit from improvements to demand and supply planning.

The partnership also plans to address the kinds of spontaneous, last-minute issues that spring up in the industry by using advanced manufacturing services. And, a cloud offering will be used for smart stores, aiding fashion companies in letting employees focus on important tasks and automating the less-important ones.

The integration with the SAP Cloud Platform will allow businesses to customize the kinds of things they need to implement in their stores.

Achim Schneider, global head of SAP Retail Business Unit, said the partnership will respond to the dynamic fashion market, adapting with efficiency to a market prone to volatility.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, president of Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Wipro Limited, said the partnership, along with technologies like SAP S/4HANA implementations, will let the companies build useful new tools.

The fashion industry has been considering whether traditional industry fashion shows are still necessary in the modern day as customers demand more accessible, inclusive ways to be involved in buying clothes. Fashion shows, to some professionals, seem hefty and overdone, whereas many customers want convenient and affordable ways to look good.