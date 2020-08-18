Vertically integrated payments firm Repay Holdings (REPAY) has integrated its technology with the Sage 500 enterprise management platform. REPAY is already connected to the Sage 300 as well as Sage 100 offerings, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 18) announcement.

“We’ve experienced a digital shift in user behavior, increasing the demand for B2B payment processing technology and accessibility,” REPAY Chief Revenue Officer Susan Perlmutter said in the announcement. “Our new integration with Sage 500 will allow businesses to eliminate legacy processing techniques, including manual data entry and discovery, enabling them to drive quick, frictionless experiences with the best possible rates.”

The link, which can now be accessed through REPAY firm APS, will let business-to-business (B2B) suppliers cost-effectively and simply take payments with Level 3 processing for business transactions, according to the announcement. The complimentary APS Payments Sage 500 feature lets merchants simplify tokenize credit card information to make their PCI compliance easier.

Additionally, the extension lets merchants ingest Level 3 B2B payments in Sage 500 using the APSPAYS Payment Gateway. As a result, the merchant can handle Level 3 information at “significantly lower rates,” according to the announcement.

Sage 500 is a full enterprise management technology to assist merchants with simplifying their operations, expanding their companies and supervising with the help of analysis. REPAY, on the other hand, simplifies merchant electronic payments and bolsters the holistic experience for companies and individuals alike.

In July, news surfaced that REPAY Holdings Corp. bought accounts payable automation company cPayPlus LLC. At the time, REPAY, which is based in Georgia, said the terms include $8 million in cash and $8 million in addition payments that will occur if cPayPlus satisfies performance milestones.

REPAY says it handled card payments of $3.8 billion for the quarter that concluded on May 31 and received $28.7 million of gross profit on $39.5 million of revenue for the timeframe.

And, in April, Trintech, a record-to-report technology company, had teamed with Sage to work together on new and faster financial close procedures.