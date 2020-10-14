Video advertising platform SundaySky wants to make it easier for marketers to quickly update and freshen up video content without a laborious and time-consuming production and editing process.

On Wednesday, SundaySky announced the official launch of a new “configurable video offering” through which digital marketers can swiftly modify elements of a video, sans the “extra days or costs of traditional video production,” the company noted in a press release.

SundaySky’s new configurable video product does this in part by using “industry-specific templates.”

The launch comes on the heels of a big boost to SundaySky by the Forrester Wave, a technology buying guide produced by Forrester, the Cambridge-based market research company.

Forrester Wave named SundaySky “a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020,” SundaySky noted.

SundaySky said it has received the “highest possible scores in the data inputs, data feeds, owned environments, and OTT/CTV and addressable TV criteria,” from Forrester Wave.

The new offering comes, SundaySky noted, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced brands across the spectrum of industries not just to move rapidly to a digital first strategy, but to also “convey emotional intelligence and empathy to engage more deeply with their customers.”

In fact, customers are already using the new configurable video offering, including a larger office supply retailer, according to SundaySky.

The office retailer was able to quickly revamp its video ads to include changed store hours and the availability of curbside pickup — a shift that helped “drive a 20x improvement in ROI both online and in-store,” SundaySky noted.

“Customers crave emotional connections with brands, which means greater emphasis on delivering individualized content at precise moments of consequence in their journeys and there is no better medium than video to deliver engaging digital ad experiences,” said Jim Dicso, CEO of SundaySky, in a press release. “Customers can use our expertise, baked into our new configurable solutions, to move quickly and eliminate guesswork from video production or other creative workflows to scale personally relevant and dynamic video experiences.”