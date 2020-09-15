Cloud software firm SutiSoft has rolled out its new SutiProcure 6.2 program, which will work to help procurement teams create receipts and manage the return merchandise authorization (RMA) program effectively, according to a press release.

Procurement teams will be able to make goods receipt notes that will be matched against the PO and supplier invoices. They'll be working with receipts for shipments and deliveries, and users will be able to customize the column names and reorder the columns for their PO and requisition modules.

And for the RMA program, procurement teams will be able to manage products rejected during the product inspection process, the release said.

SutiSoft also recently rolled out a set of expense management tools under SutiExpense 9.2, PYMNTS reported. That system offers a new user interface to help with navigation, including a new menu and other such features. The program lets approvers select multiple expense reports to be approved all at once, and those creating reports will be able to make multiple reports at the same time and categorize them in various ways.

Companies will also be able to customize columns on the summary page to include various categories like merchant, category and date. And administrators will have access to tools to give instructions for any screen needed.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have had to analyze the ways they can modernize back-end systems to accommodate a world in which they can't go to the office as they expected. The processes, as such, have to be as dependable and resistant to interruption as possible.

According to Neil McHugh, head of commercial operating products in corporate products and services at TD Bank, in a conversation with PYMNTS, some companies might be taking on virtual methods of payment for the first time after previously just using paper for all processes.