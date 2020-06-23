B2B Payments

New SutiSoft Features Boost Expense Management Functions

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

SutiSoft, which provides cloud-based programs for business payments and finance operations, has rolled out its new SutiExpense 9.2 for expense management, promising more efficient report approval and more options for businesses, according to a press release.

The new suite will offer a new user interface (UI) that promises to be “more intuitive and user-friendly” and will let users navigate with an anchor menu, customizable colors and drag-and-drop widgets.

There will be an option for approvers to select multiple expense reports and, if the company enables the feature, approvers can approve all of them in a queue at once.

For users creating reports, SutiExpense 9.2 allows the generation of numerous reports all at once and the ability to categorize them by department, merchant and expense age, enabling better control over employee spending, the release states.

Companies will now be able to customize columns on their summary page, with different options such as merchant, category, date and payment, letting users have a tailored experience for their own needs, the release states.

With SutiSoft Management Integration, administrators will have the ability to give instructions to users for every screen needed, to help the users get better at following company-specific rules and regulations.

Those looking to use digital, modern solutions for B2B payments should be looking at standardization, according to Vincent Caldeira, chief technologist, FSI, APAC at Red Hat, and Mick Fennell, Business Line Director – Payments at Temenos. In a PYMNTS interview, they said the pandemic has exposed the weaknesses in the older ways of back-end systems used for payments. The future will be primarily based around functionality and offering an easy experience.

Fennell said the pandemic has made a solid case for much quicker, easier implementation of new technologies, including easy scalability and the option to work with other currencies and countries without lengthy, time-consuming conversion processes.

