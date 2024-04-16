Emagia Launches B2B Payments Orchestration Platform for Global Enterprises

Emagia has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to streamline business-to-business (B2B) payments orchestration for global enterprises.

GiaPay is available as a stand-alone solution or integrated with Emagia’s accounts receivable (AR) modules, the company said in a Tuesday (April 16) press release.

“Global enterprises are seeking easy-to-deploy, frictionless and cost-effective digital B2B payments to accelerate their cash flow from customers,” Veena Gundavelli, founder and CEO of Emagia, said in the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that payments orchestration’s flexible, regulatory compliant payment services can help aggregators attract more merchants by supporting the payment gateways these customers demand.

Providing a smooth checkout experience to customers is crucial for merchants of all sizes, according to “Platforms’ Expansion Hinges on Payments Orchestration,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Spreedly collaboration.

Gundavelli said in Emagia’s Tuesday press release: “B2B payments strategy requires flexible orchestration over a broad range of global payment services for optimization of transaction costs and enabling frictionless payment experience.”

GiaPay is designed to meet these needs with a unified payment connector that integrates with and orchestrates across any payment service; payments options for credit cards and direct bank payments for different types of invoices; and data augmentation to reduce declines, according to the release.

This solution also facilitates surcharge fees, enables bank account authentication services for account-to-account payments, and provides secure payment methods with tokenization, the release said.

To enhance the payment experience, GiaPay includes an embedded conversational AI assistant, Gia, that presents invoice information, helps with payment options and takes any disputes information, per the release.

Together, these features make for faster, frictionless and cost-effective customer payment flows, according to the release.

“GiaPay is aimed to accelerate the order-to-cash cycle and improve cash flow for our customers,” Gundavelli said.

Generative AI is becoming an integral part of finance processes, and the possibilities are endless, Gundavelli told PYMNTS in an interview posted in September 2023.

“You can have autonomous payment systems, autonomous cash application systems, autonomous deductions management, autonomous credit management, autonomous fraud prevention,” Gundavelli said. “There are so many different possibilities lining up in front of us. We see the whole finance back office going through a drastic paradigm shift.”