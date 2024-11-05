J.P. Morgan Payments Partners With Checkbook on Digital Check Payments

Digital payments platform Checkbook is joining the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network.

The partnership will enable J.P. Morgan’s corporate clients to send digital checks, the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 4) news release.

“Digital checks bring security and speed to the payment landscape, giving recipients more freedom by offering an additional method to receive funds,” the companies said in the release.

“By transitioning to digital checks through Checkbook’s platform, clients can streamline their disbursements and enhance their payment processes. With the ability to print digital checks at home and deposit them electronically, recipients experience a faster and more convenient payment experience.”

The companies pointed to several benefits of using digital checks, including speed of payment, reduced costs and administrative burden and customizable check designs.

Through Checkbook’s dashboard, users can access detailed tracking and reporting capabilities for greater insight into their payment operations, the release added.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Checkbook to our Payments Partner Network, empowering clients with their cutting-edge digital check solution,” said Jason Tiede, global head of corporate development and partnerships, J.P. Morgan Payments.

“By curating one of the largest networks with hundreds of partners, we connect our clients to advanced technology solutions, backed by the trust and security of our firm, to create powerful and integrated payment experiences that drive business growth.”

PJ Gupta, CEO of Checkbook, said that the partnership highlighted his company’s mission.

“Our relationship with J.P. Morgan Payments further underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s businesses,” Gupta said in a statement.

In August, Checkbook announced an expansion of its payment operations, saying it had streamlined check and payment options for B2B use cases across the U.S. even as it saw growing interest from industries like the rental, legal, government and banking sectors.

“Checkbook’s enhanced check capabilities aim to bridge the gap between traditional and modern payment technologies, effectively onboarding customers at any stage of their digital transformation process,” the company said in an Aug. 22 news release.