Revolut Business Adds Bill Pay Feature

Revolut Business has launched Revolut BillPay, a feature that automatically pulls bills in from the user’s accounting software or allows users to upload bills to their account.

“With full 2-way syncing and AI-powered data extraction for every part of every bill, all that’s left for you to do is review and pay,” the company said in a Wednesday (Sept. 4) post on LinkedIn. “It’s fast. It’s simple. And it’s ready to save you hours, every single week.”

Revolut BillPay helps businesses reduce the manual effort involved in processing, paying and managing all their bills, according to web page dedicated to the new feature.

The feature works with the accounting software Xero, FreeAgent and QuickBooks Online, with more integrations to be added over time, the page said.

Users can upload bills to Revolut BillPay by taking a photo with their mobile phone, uploading a file, forwarding bills via email or letting them flow in from the user’s accounting software, per the page.

“It’s no secret Revolut BillPay saves accountants and finance teams valuable time,” the company said on the page. “In fact, the investment service Join Odin saved their team over 3 hours per week, freeing up more time for the important stuff.”

“Revolut BillPay also helps you reduce errors on data extraction, and makes sure workflows and approvals are controlled — especially compared to manual methods,” the company added. “Everything’s syncedautomatically, so you don’t need to update records yourself. On top of that, because payments are built into Revolut Business, you benefit from all our spend controls and approvals, without needing to worry about human errors.”

In another recent move, Revolut and Visa said Aug. 27 that launched a cross-border business payments partnership that allows instant card transfers for Revolut’s business customers via the Visa Direct system. The solution is now available for Revolut business customers in more than 78 countries and supports more than 50 currencies.

On Aug. 23, Revolut said that the Revolut Business Payment Gateway can now be integrated with BigCommerce. The integration will make online businesses’ payment processing smoother and offer their customers a seamless checkout experience.