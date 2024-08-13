Sage Expands AP Automation Product to Businesses Worldwide

Business management software firm Sage is expanding its AP automation offering.

The company, which makes accounting, financial, HR and payroll products for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced the expansion Tuesday (Aug. 13) as part of a series of enhancements and updates for customers of its Sage Intacct offering.

“As part of this major expansion, Sage Intacct is rolling out AP Automation globally,” the company said in a news release.

“In the US, businesses are already processing over 10,000 bills per month using this innovative tool, which utilizes AI to halve the time taken for accounts payable processes while saving organizations over $100,000 per year.”

According to the release, AP Automation streamlines financial workflows by automatically creating draft bills from uploaded documents, and spotting issues such as duplicates, while reducing data entry efforts and costs.

Dan Miller, executive vice president of Sage’s financials and ERP division, said the company is the first mid-market solution offering AP automation outside the U.S.

“What’s more, our ongoing global expansion and the achievement of significant certifications, showcases our commitment to providing globally compliant, secure, and robust financial solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses everywhere,” Miller said.

Sage is using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered accounts payable (AP) automation at a time when, as noted here last month, AP is “being recognized for its potential to become a growth engine for businesses.”

But as Melissa Johnson, head of operations at Ottimate, told PYMNTS, many companies are still relying on outdated and fragmented systems, leading to inefficiencies, as well as the increased risk of errors and fraud.

“First and foremost, eliminating that manual data entry is key. It’s expensive, probably more expensive than companies realize, as well as being error prone, inefficient, and having a high risk of fraud,” Johnson said.

“A lot of finance leaders are unfamiliar with the latest AP automation technologies,” she added. “They might have looked at the technology a few years ago and found it not quite ready. But the landscape has changed dramatically, and those who adopt automation often don’t look back.”

At the same time, adhering to a “less is more” philosophy can help companies move closer to unlocking growth via their AP functions. PYMNTS Intelligence data has found that nearly 60% of large firms are using at least five different AP systems, “a setup that is far from ideal.”

