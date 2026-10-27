Amazon Business Debuts New Procurement Tools

Amazon Business has rolled out a pair of tools designed for procurement professionals.

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First up is Amazon Business Value Intelligence, which “quantifies cost savings, operational efficiency, and purchase compliance in a single, complete view,” Amazon said in a Tuesday (Oct. 27) news release.

Each figure is calculated using an organization’s Amazon Business data and “grounded in independent third-party benchmarks, with transparent inputs users can see and adjust.”

The release noted that while procurement teams now do things like enforcing purchasing policies and streamlining how employees order supplies in addition to negotiating prices. However, most reporting tools haven’t kept up with these new duties, leaving company leaders in the dark about “procurement’s full contribution,” Amazon added.

“Procurement has always been about more than price, but price is what gets reported because it’s the easiest thing to measure,” Shelley Salomon, worldwide vice president of Amazon Business, said in the release. “We designed Value Intelligence to change the conversation from ‘what did this cost?’ to ‘what value is procurement creating?’ Now leaders can see the savings, time back, and off-policy spend prevented in one view, and confidently show the full impact of their buying strategy, not just the price.”

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Also Tuesday, Amazon announced new capabilities for its Business Assistant tool, including new ways to track orders, speed approvals, uncover savings and analyze spending.

“Every hour a procurement team spends chasing approvals or manually reconciling invoices is an hour they’re not spending on the work that moves their organization forward,” Salomon said in the second release. “Amazon Business Assistant now steps in to handle the repetitive, time-consuming tasks that slow teams down, so they can focus on finding the right products, managing supplier relationships, and driving real value across their business.”

In related news, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster spoke last week with Axya Founder and CEO Félix Bélisle-Dockrill about his company’s efforts to repair broken procurement data.

As that report noted, enterprise procurement still relies on emails, PDFs, spreadsheets and disconnected software systems, with human workers manually bridging these information silos.

“The buyers are the human routers between all these different stakeholders,” Bélisle-Dockrill said, adding that these “human routers” often manually send supplier confirmations and changes to internal systems, but those changes do not always make their way to finance.

The problem becomes especially consequential in complex manufacturing, where a purchase order might contain delivery commitments, pricing agreements and specifications that change multiple times before fulfillment.

“A buyer will send a purchase order with expected delivery date and prices,” Bélisle-Dockrill said. “Supplier will confirm something else, but because it’s lost in emails, it might not be captured. When finance is ready to pay the invoice, it doesn’t match what they were expecting.”