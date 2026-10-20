Axya’s $12 Million Bet on Fixing Procurement’s Broken Data
Watch more: Digital Shift With Félix Bélisle-Dockrill of Axya
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Félix Bélisle-Dockrill is the founder and CEO of Axya.