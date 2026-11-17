KeyBank has launched a new partnership with spend management company Zact.

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This collaboration has yielded KeyExpenseIQ, a commercial spend management platform that combines commercial card management and expense management for KeyBank’s commercial clients, the companies said in a Tuesday (Nov. 17) news release.

“Clients want the modern experiences they’ve come to expect from FinTechs, along with the breadth and trusted relationship they expect from their bank,” John Withrow, head of KeyBank commercial card and AP automation, said in a news release. “KeyExpenseIQ brings those strengths together, giving clients a simpler way to manage spending while connecting those capabilities to a broader set of financial solutions.”

The release added that KeyExpenseIQ helps companies manage spending by employees before, during and after purchases using “real-time controls, automated expense reporting and streamlined approval workflows.”

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The platform features virtual cards, real-time spending controls, mobile receipt capture, automated expense reporting and approval workflows, to help finance teams lessen manual work and give employees an easier way to manage expenses.

“KeyBank recognizes the opportunity to deliver the modern capabilities commercial clients increasingly expect while building on the trusted banking relationships they already value,” said John Thomas, CEO of Zact. “Our platform helps financial institutions expand their existing offerings while delivering new capabilities through established client relationships.”

In other spend management news, PYMNTS wrote earlier this year about the role agentic commerce plays in virtual card use. Those cards have typically been sold via familiar arguments: fewer checks, easier reconciliation, better controls and security and in some cases, rebates.

“Agentic commerce changes the competitive frame,” that report said. “The question becomes less ‘What is the best way to pay this supplier?’ and more ‘What is the safest way to give software authority to spend?’”

The report cited the example of a procurement agent permitted to reorder inventory when stock drops below a preset threshold. Offering that software direct, persistent access to a corporate bank account leads to an obvious governance problem, but having a human manually approve each transaction limits the value of autonomous software.

“There is a middle ground: give the software permission to spend, but narrowly define that permission,” the report said. “A virtual credential could theoretically be created for an approved supplier, capped at a particular amount, restricted to a defined period and reconciled automatically against the purchase that generated it. The agent does not need access to the company’s money in the traditional sense. It needs access to a controlled instruction for moving a specific amount of money under specific conditions.”

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