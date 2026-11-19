Nonbank installment lender OneMain Financial says it is a step closer to establishing a bank.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company announced Tuesday (Nov. 17) that the Utah Department of Financial Institutions (UDFI) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had approved its application to establish OneMain Bank in Utah.

Set to open next year, OneMain Bank will offer things like personal loans, auto finance and credit cards, the company said in a news release.

“For generations, OneMain has focused on understanding our customers’ needs and helping them access responsible financial solutions,” said Doug Shulman, chairman and chief executive of OneMain.

Get more PYMNTS in your Google feed Google News: PYMNTS headlines in your news feed. Follow PYMNTS Google Search: more PYMNTS in your results. Add as preferred source

“OneMain Bank marks an important new chapter in our evolution as a financial services company, reflecting the strength of the institution we have built and the trust we have earned over decades of serving our customers.”

OneMain Bank’s deposits will be federally insured, and OneMain Bank will operate independently from OneMain, allowing OneMain to keep its non-bank status. Lee Carter, veteran of companies like UBS Bank and Zions Bank, has been chosen to serve as OneMain Bank’s president, the release added.

In announcing the approval, the FDIC noted that it had placed conditions on the new bank, requiring it to “maintain a minimum 15 percent leverage ratio,” with OneMain “required to support the bank’s capital and liquidity positions.”

OneMain is the latest in a wave of FinTechs moving to enter the banking world this year. The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said in August it had received 40 applications for de novo charters in the prior 18 months. That’s compared to the 48 applications the regulator had received from 2011 and 2024.

This new crop of “charter activity is producing institutions that may share a federal regulator while bearing little resemblance to one another,” as PYMNTS wrote in September.

“Revolut wants a national bank that could take insured deposits, offer credit cards and make loans,” that report said. “Circle has received final approval for a national trust bank built around digital-asset custody and USDC reserve management. Block has applied for a national trust bank that expressly wouldn’t take deposits or make loans. Upstart is pursuing a national bank centered on deposits and consumer lending.”

The range of approaches shows why the charter numbers by themselves don’t offer a complete picture, the report added, with FinTech and digital-asset firms pursuing regulated institutions with varying powers and roles within their businesses.