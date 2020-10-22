PICKUP Teams With Postmates For Deliveries

On-demand logistics platform PICKUP is partnering with local delivery app Postmates to help merchants scale local delivery capabilities.

Brenda Stoner, co-founder and CEO of PICKUP, said many of their partners need a lot of different types of merchandise delivered, and that the company is happy to “welcome Postmates to PICKUP Enterprise."

“No other platform features the PICKUP Good Guys, a curated network of vetted independent contractors delivering big and heavy goods, enabling PICKUP to provide retailers greater value across their assortment than any other solution on the market today,” she said.

PICKUP Enterprise operates the end-to-end customer experience and includes access to its Good Guy network, which specializes in both the delivery and assembly of big and heavy goods.

The 2014 startup said that since introducing PICKUP Enterprise, retailers are experiencing bigger basket sizes and “23 percent lift over BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store).”

Darren Waxman, chief revenue officer at PICKUP, said its Enterprise unit streamlines deliveries of all sizes, "without the added cost and complexity of a standalone transportation management system.”

He added that the partnership with Postmates “empowers consumers to shop where, when and how they choose — eCommerce, store, warehouse and more — while reducing logistics costs and increasing customer lifetime value for retailers.”

PICKUP is available in most of the country, and delivers everything from decorations and accessories to furniture and mattresses. It was founded by Aaron Favara, Brenda Stoner, Darren Waxman and Tony Cornett and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Postmates was launched in 2011 and is based in Silicon Valley. The platform delivers restaurant meals, alcohol and other local goods and works with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers.

Postmates in September announced its collaboration with the NFL as the "official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL." The delivery app also said it will work with the league to develop social impact programs.

The grocery delivery space is busier and more competitive than ever, due to technological advances and the pandemic keeping people home. PYMNTS reported in July that online grocery sales in the 30 days prior grew more than 9 percent and hit a record of $7.2 billion. May grocery sales were $6.6 billion.