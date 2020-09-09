Postmates And NFL Team Up For Food Delivery

The National Football League (NFL) and Postmates are betting there are at least a few Americans who consider waiting hours for over-taxed pizza delivery drivers and chugging cold beer are hallmarks of the ultimate Sunday afternoon football experience.

The league and the food delivery company announced on Wednesday (Sept. 9) that Postmates is the "Official On-Demand Food Delivery Partner of the NFL."

“People across the country aren’t just ready to order their favorite game-day foods – they are eagerly awaiting the return of football. While most fans won’t be able to physically go to the game, this exclusive partnership with the NFL allows us to bring the game-day experience, and a few surprises throughout the season, directly to fans,” Eric Edge, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Postmates, said in a prepared statement.

NFL Vice President for Business Development Nana-Yaw Asamoah added: “Fans will be watching NFL football this season from their couch more than ever before, so teaming up with Postmates as the first official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL was a perfect combination. We’re excited for Postmates to deliver game-day food favorites and special surprises to our fans’ doorsteps throughout the year.”

Postmates said in Wednesday’s announcement that it will work with the NFL on social impact programs.

The release states: "To kick off the season on Thursday night, Postmates has teamed up with Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, who will be delivering meals to frontline healthcare workers at the Ben Taub Hospital in Houston. Deshaun Watson has stepped up to the challenge and is using Postmates to deliver meals to frontline workers at Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill in Kansas City."

Even at this late date – the first scheduled game is Sept. 10 – questions linger as to how well fans will abide by safety rules. The pandemic has posed a challenge for all major athletics organizations.

A month ago, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said food delivery has skyrocketed for the company since the onset of COVID-19. “What we’re seeing during this crisis is that the Eats business is growing at unprecedented rates,” he said, putting the overall annual revenue run rate of the Uber Eats business at about $30 billion — roughly Uber’s total annual revenue run rate of three years ago.

In March, Walgreens and Postmates announced a delivery deal.