As the need for home delivery escalates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Walgreens and Postmates have teamed up to offer expanded services to more customers, the companies announced on Tuesday (March 31).

People nationwide can get home delivery of necessities and health-related products — including some over-the-counter medications — from over 7,000 Walgreens stores.

“During these challenging times, our customers need alternate options to get the essential products they need,” said Richard Ashworth, president of Walgreens. “By expanding our delivery service collaboration with Postmates, more customers can get what they need, delivered on-demand, at their doorstep.”

He added that Postmates offers no-contact delivery options and drivers leave deliveries on doorsteps, “with no personal interaction required.”

People can place orders using the Postmates mobile app or by visiting postmates.com online. With Postmates Unlimited for $9.99 per month, people can get unlimited delivery at no additional charge.

“Community health and safety is paramount at Postmates, so we’re working to support our merchant partners, like Walgreens, and get essential items into the hands of our customers,” said Craig Whitmer, vice president, merchant business development, Postmates.

Inventory is not fully stocked during the coronavirus pandemic and some products that are in high demand may not be available.

Walgreens is one of the biggest drugstore chains in the U.S. with about 8 million customers daily, either online or in the stores. As of Aug. 31, 2019, Walgreens had 9,277 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Postmates delivers products from more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers and covers 80 percent of households in all 50 states.

The largest food delivery firms in the country are aiming to bolster their finances by looking at the potential of stock listings or mergers. Postmates, DoorDash and Uber Eats all talked about merging in different combinations in 2019, but none brought about a deal.

Food delivery has quickly grown in the U.S. over the past five years due to an influx of venture capital. Delivery firms used the cash to grow throughout the country and compete with one another.