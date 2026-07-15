The Real Bank Earnings Story Was the AI Spending Boom

Highlights
Earnings results from large banks showed that AI spending shifted from pilot projects to core operating infrastructure.
Stable credit and healthy consumer spending gave banks room to keep investing.
Payments, capital markets and digital channels remained the strongest sources of operating momentum.
The second quarter produced another round of strong earnings from the nation’s largest banks, and executives spent as much time discussing artificial intelligence, digital delivery and technology investment as they did revenue, expenses and capital ratios.
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