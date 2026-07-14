Goldman’s $20 Billion Quarter Powered by Banking’s New AI Flywheel

Highlights
Goldman Sachs’ record quarter reflects more than a trading windfall. Revenue rose 39% to $20.34 billion as investment banking, underwriting and market activity strengthened across the firm.
The AI investment boom is becoming a full-bank revenue engine. Spending on data centers, power, real estate, chips and infrastructure is generating advisory, financing, trading, private-credit and wealth-management opportunities.
Goldman’s advantage is its ability to monetize one corporate decision repeatedly. A single AI-related transaction can produce fees across dealmaking, capital markets, risk management and asset management, reinforcing Wall Street’s traditional revenue flywheel.
The most recent earnings period shows that when capital markets become unusually active, leading banks are looking to monetize nearly every stage of that activity.