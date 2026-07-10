Why Decentralized Systems Can’t Clear the CFO Sniff Test

Highlights
Decentralization does not eliminate control: Stablecoins, AI agents and tokenized networks can distribute transaction execution, but enterprises still need centralized ownership of permissions, compliance and failure.
The real enterprise product is the control layer: CFOs care less about faster settlement than whether transactions can be authorized, reconciled, audited and explained.
Intermediaries are being redesigned, not removed: The likely winners will be platforms that wrap decentralized infrastructure in identity, policy enforcement, accounting and clear liability.
Blockchain finance innovation focused so much on using technology to remove intermediaries that it hasn’t yet had time to ask many different questions. One of the more pressing ones, at least for the enterprise and institutional space, is: Once the intermediaries are gone, who takes responsibility when something goes wrong?