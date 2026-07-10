Why Decentralized Systems Can’t Clear the CFO Sniff Test

Intermediaries are being redesigned, not removed: The likely winners will be platforms that wrap decentralized infrastructure in identity, policy enforcement, accounting and clear liability.

The real enterprise product is the control layer: CFOs care less about faster settlement than whether transactions can be authorized, reconciled, audited and explained.

Decentralization does not eliminate control: Stablecoins, AI agents and tokenized networks can distribute transaction execution, but enterprises still need centralized ownership of permissions, compliance and failure.

Blockchain finance innovation focused so much on using technology to remove intermediaries that it hasn’t yet had time to ask many different questions. One of the more pressing ones, at least for the enterprise and institutional space, is: Once the intermediaries are gone, who takes responsibility when something goes wrong?

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Finance teams and enterprise back offices haven’t had the same luxury as crypto-native firms in answering that crucial question. They’ve been worried about responsibility for permissions, compliance, reconciliations, failures and more, from day one.

And with OpenAI on Thursday (July 9) rolling out a new agent in ChatGPT that is designed for complex workflows; Cursor also reportedly launching general-purpose AI agent designed to with Anthropic’s Cowork and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Work; and Sony Bank this week receiving conditional approval to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin bank; those questions around governance and compliance in decentralized corporate and financial ecosystems are only becoming more relevant.

Decentralization may change how a transaction is executed. It does not eliminate the need for ownership.

See also: Fed Study Shows B2B Payments Are Becoming a Cost-Per-Event Problem

Compliance Realities Show Digital Ledgers Aren’t Stand-Alone Operating Models

Distributed ledgers can reduce the need for multiple institutions to maintain separate versions of the same transaction. Tokenized systems can also compress processes that traditionally happen across different platforms, institutions and settlement windows. But a shared ledger does not create a shared operating model.A smart contract can execute the logic written into it. It cannot determine whether that logic reflects an appropriate business decision.

These are governance questions, not computing problems.

Every enterprise transaction still sits inside a web of decisions. Who is permitted to initiate it? Which counterparties are approved? What sanctions, fraud and compliance checks must be completed? When is the transaction considered final? What happens if the amount is correct but the recipient is not?

The distinction is easy to overlook because conventional financial intermediaries often bundle transaction execution and accountability into the same service. Banks verify customers, apply controls and preserve records. Payment processors screen activity. Enterprise systems maintain approval hierarchies and accounting trails. Contracts assign liability when services fail.

Corporate finance teams, at the end of the day, do not define a successful payment by whether funds changed hands. They need evidence that the payment was authorized, matched to the correct obligation, screened against relevant restrictions, recorded accurately and reconciled with the company’s books. They also need a clear process for reversing mistakes, resolving disputes and explaining the transaction to auditors or regulators.

See also: AI Agents Push CFOs to Rethink Business Payments

AI Agents Make Authority the Product

Artificial intelligence agents raise the stakes because they introduce software that can act, not merely advise.

An AI agent may identify a vendor, evaluate an offer, accept terms and initiate payment. Each action can be automated. Taken together, they amount to a purchasing and authorization process that most corporate control frameworks were not built to supervise.

Traditional access systems are designed around employees. A person receives authority based on a job title, reporting line and spending limit. An AI agent may operate across applications, call other agents and adjust its behavior as conditions change.

Finance teams will need to know whose authority the agent is exercising and how far that authority extends. Can it approve a recurring charge? May it choose a new supplier? What evidence must it preserve? Under what conditions must a human intervene?

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Tech on Tech: How the Technology Sector Is Powering Agentic AI Adoption” found a widening agentic readiness gap between tech companies and firms in goods and services, with 75% of tech firms reporting they were extremely familiar with agentic AI, versus 33% of goods firms and 38% of services firms.

The most important agentic-finance product may therefore be neither the agent nor the payment rail. It may be the permissioning system that defines what the agent is allowed to do.

That system will need to assign identities, set transaction limits, restrict counterparties, preserve decision records and revoke authority immediately when necessary. It will also need to provide a clear answer when an autonomous action produces a financial loss.

An agent can make a payment. The enterprise still needs someone to own the decision.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce” found that nearly 80% of surveyed acquirers said they are at least somewhat prepared to support seamless omnichannel shopping experiences, a prerequisite for any system in which autonomous agents transact across digital and physical environments.