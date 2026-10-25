Instacart Holds Sale Talks With Rivals Uber and DoorDash

Instacart has reportedly contacted its rivals about purchasing its grocery delivery platform.

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The company is considering a sale and has discussed a possible deal with Uber, The Information reported Friday (Oct. 23), citing sources with knowledge of the matter who said the talks with Uber are not ongoing.

The report added that Instacart has been working with an investment bank to explore its options, and has also held sale talks with DoorDash as well as with other companies. PYMNTS has contacted Uber and DoorDash for comment but has not yet gotten replies. A spokesperson for Instacart declined to comment.

Instacart went public in 2023, and has since seen its growth pale when compared to Uber and DoorDash, even after its high-profile entry into the ad sale space, The Information report added.

Instacart’s yearly revenue growth slowed to 11% for 2024 and 2025, versus 19% in 2023. By comparison, DoorDash’s revenue climbed 28% between 2024 and 2025, while Uber’s were up 18% over that same period, the report said.

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The Information report also noted that Amazon could also be hindering Instacart’s growth, as the eCommerce giant keeps expanding its delivery services.

On the plus side, the report added Instacart has been consistently generating cash in its last few quarters, with its growth increasing this year. For example, the company’s second quarter revenue climbed 14% to $1 billion, with Instacart generating $480 million in free cash flow.

Writing about Instacart’s advertising efforts earlier this year, PYMNTS argued that this shift has been happening as artificial intelligence companies such as Google and Amazon are building commerce into their own products.

“That broader race is why Instacart’s advertising bet matters beyond its own platform,” the report said. “Every major AI company is building toward the same goal: a shopping experience that starts with a conversation and ends with a completed purchase. Instacart’s advantage is the grocery-specific data and fulfillment infrastructure sitting underneath the AI itself.”

Meanwhile, recent PYMNTS Intelligence shows that online grocery shopping appeals to consumers under pressure, who were 6 percentage points more likely than low-stress consumers to buy their groceries online.

“The report suggests digital discounts and greater budget control could contribute to that difference,” PYMNTS wrote last week.

“Convenience could also play a role for people with limited time to visit a store. The findings don’t establish which explanation carries the most weight.”