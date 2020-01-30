BMO’s Digital-First Transformation Unlocks Operational Efficiencies

Banks are rapidly undergoing digital-first transformations to offer these services. BMO Harris Bank, originally founded in 1817 as the first bank in Canada, is one such example. BMO expanded its footprint to the United States by purchasing Harris Bank of Chicago in 1984. The bank now handles $512 billion in assets for more than 12 million customers, many of whom have undergone their own personal banking transformations.

“We see that more and more of our customers are migrating toward self-serve interactions, especially for the simpler, straightforward transactions,” said Kyle Barnett, BMO’s chief operating officer for U.S. personal and business banking. “This is really freeing up our branch bankers to have more time to dedicate to customers, and have better holistic conversations, and create more personalized recommendations.”

PYMNTS spoke with Barnett about BMO’s recent in-branch retooling to cater to self-service interactions.