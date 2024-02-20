AfterShip Unveils Real-Time Order Tracking via Apple Wallet

Online commerce customer experience platform AfterShip has enabled Apple Wallet Order Tracking to allow users to receive delivery updates in real time through Apple Wallet.

The new feature is now available to AfterShip’s merchant customers, AfterShip said in a Tuesday (Feb. 20) news release. AfterShip tracks over 1 billion shipments each year, according to the release.

Shoppers can activate the feature by clicking the Track with Apple Wallet button on a merchant’s order confirmation page, order tracking page, or within email and SMS notifications. After they add their order information to Apple Wallet, they will receive notifications whenever there’s an update about their order status, AfterShip said.

The feature provides users a way to track orders from local and international carriers, including FedEx, UPS, DHL and USPS, while maintaining the security and privacy of Apple Wallet, according to the release. Orders are encrypted between the user’s device and the merchant, preventing Apple from seeing any details about the purchase.

AfterShip said the tracking tool increases transparency during the delivery process and helps build loyalty between online merchants and their customers.

The feature also boosts delivery success rates by keeping shoppers informed about shipment status and expected delivery in real time, and reduces customer frustration by eliminating the need for shoppers to enter a tracking number when using Apple Wallet to track the packages, according to the release.

“Enabling Apple Wallet Order Tracking is a big step forward for our customers and for mobile-first commerce,” said Andrew Chan, co-founder and CPO of AfterShip. “We’re committed to helping merchants and marketplaces create best-in-class post-purchase service and eliminate buyer frustration. This integration makes it much easier for shoppers to check on the status of orders, which in turn reduces the number of support tickets that merchants receive.”

In another recent announcement in the order tracking space, PayPal in October unveiled a package tracking feature on its app.

This tool allows PayPal users to view the status of their deliveries without having to manually enter order numbers or searching through email inboxes, according to a PYMNTS report.

PayPal’s update automatically gathers shipping details via an integration with Gmail. Users who don’t have a Gmail account linked to PayPal can still input the tracking details manually, according to the report.