Amazon says it is integrating its Buy With Prime tool with the Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

The solution, announced in a news release Wednesday (Jan. 10), lets Salesforce merchants add Buy With Prime to their shopping platforms.

“Buy with Prime for Salesforce Commerce Cloud builds on our efforts to help ecommerce businesses drive profitable growth and superior shopping experiences,” said Michael Affronti, Salesforce senior vice president and general manager of Commerce Cloud.

“As companies look to scale and drive brand loyalty among new and returning shoppers, Buy with Prime offers Salesforce merchants a powerful tool to attract millions of Prime members and grow their businesses through the trusted Prime shopping experience.”

According to the release, Buy with Prime for Salesforce offers merchants several new features, such as the ability for shoppers to search and filter for Prime eligible items, and buy Prime eligible and other items in the same order.

Buy with Prime for Salesforce will begin rolling out Wednesday as an invite-only feature for select Salesforce merchants, before expanding to all U.S.-based Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants via the Salesforce AppExchange later this year.

Amazon introduced Buy With Prime in April of 2022 as a by-invitation feature before expanding it to a wider client base early last year. The offering lets merchants sell listed products directly from their websites, and makes Amazon’s payments and fulfillment services available at checkout, so that shoppers can use their Prime membership to receive benefits such as faster, no-cost delivery.

And as PYMNTS noted last month, offering consumers faster ways to complete a transaction — such as the Buy With Prime feature — can go a long way to reducing friction and improving conversations.

Research has shown that completing online checkouts with a buy button takes 46% less time than when not using one, with computers now having more choices than ever when it comes to one-click checkout buttons.

“Consumers can choose from multiple ‘buy button’ or wallet options each time they visit a merchant checkout page,” PYMNTS’ Karen Webster wrote in December. “What used to look like a jumbled-up Nascar page a few years back is more organized today, and not as off-putting or confusing.”