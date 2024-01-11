In recent years, Amazon’s Buy With Prime program has undergone significant expansions, transforming the landscape for both the eCommerce giant and the retailers who join the initiative.

What started as a straightforward opportunity for merchants to sell listed products directly from their websites has morphed into a powerhouse of possibilities.

The evolution includes automated marketing integration and partnerships with heavy hitters like Shopify and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, presenting merchants with fresh avenues for revenue and elevating the Prime membership experience for customers.

A closer look at Amazon’s initiatives to expand the Buy With Prime feature reveals how it not only establishes a higher standard for merchants but also shapes new expectations for consumers.

Klaviyo’s Integration

One of the earliest expansions of the Buy With Prime program came in May, when marketing automation platform Klaviyo announced its integration. This development allowed Klaviyo users to sync their Buy With Prime order and customer data with their Klaviyo accounts. The integration promised a more complete view of each customer, enabling businesses to enhance customer relationships, increase conversions and ultimately boost revenue.

Moreover, Klaviyo’s integrations empowered businesses to attract new customers who had made similar Buy With Prime purchases. The ability to cross-promote other eligible products further amplified the program’s impact, enabling merchants to share relevant promotions with potential customers.

Prime Day Success

“Buy with Prime is continuing to show a lot of progress,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in August, speaking on early trials of the Buy With Prime program. At the time, merchants using the service reported a 25% increase in shopper conversion.

The program’s success was further underscored during Prime Day, where participating merchants witnessed a tenfold increase in daily Buy With Prime orders compared to the month before the event.

This growth highlighted the effectiveness of the program in driving sales and engaging customers, solidifying its place as a valuable tool for merchants seeking to capitalize on Amazon’s vast customer base.

Shopify Partnership

Also in August, Amazon and Shopify announced a partnership, allowing Shopify merchants in the U.S. to leverage Amazon’s logistics network through Buy With Prime.

By integrating with Shopify’s eCommerce tools, the program offered free delivery to Prime members, enhancing the overall shopping experience for customers.

Select Shopify sellers were among the first to benefit from this partnership, with the program gradually rolling out to all merchants by the end of September.

Program Enhancements

In September, Amazon rolled out cart functionality, allowing shoppers to make multiple Buy With Prime purchases in a single transaction, which resulted in a 15% increase in units per order.

Amazon also introduced Reviews from Amazon, enabling merchants to display Amazon reviews on their own sites. Early results indicated a 38% increase in shopper conversion for merchants who integrated this feature, emphasizing the importance of customer feedback in driving sales.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration

Most recently, Amazon integrated the Salesforce Commerce Cloud with its Buy With Prime program, PYMNTS reported Wednesday (Jan. 10).

This integration enables Salesforce merchants to add Buy With Prime to their shopping platforms, providing shoppers with the ability to search and filter for Prime-eligible items. Additionally, customers can now purchase both Prime-eligible and other items in the same order, streamlining the shopping process.

This integration aims to help eCommerce businesses drive growth and deliver better shopping experiences. Initially available as an invite-only feature for select Salesforce merchants, Buy With Prime for Salesforce will expand to all U.S.-based Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants later this year.

Consumer Impact

As the Buy With Prime program continues to expand, it transforms the dynamics for merchants and impacts the consumer experience. From faster delivery options to enhanced shopping convenience, the program has set new standards, shaping consumer expectations and influencing their interactions with online retailers.

Because of this, consumers have come to expect certain features for their eCommerce experience.

Two-day delivery

The cornerstone of the Buy With Prime program is its promise of quicker, no-cost delivery for Prime members. As more merchants join the initiative, consumers are increasingly benefiting from expedited shipping options, contributing to a paradigm shift in their expectations.

Unified shopping experience across platforms

The integration of Buy With Prime with various platforms, such as Klaviyo, Shopify and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, has a direct impact on the consumer’s shopping journey.

The ability to make Buy With Prime purchases directly from merchants’ websites streamlines the process, offering a unified shopping experience. Consumers can now use their Prime membership across different online stores, fostering a sense of continuity and ease in their online shopping habits.

Increased product discovery and personalization

The collaboration between Klaviyo and Buy With Prime introduces a new dimension to consumer engagement.

Businesses utilizing this integration can leverage customer data to provide a more personalized and targeted shopping experience. By analyzing Buy With Prime order and customer data, merchants can tailor their marketing strategies, showcasing products that align with consumers’ preferences.

Moreover, the cross-promotion of products that are eligible for Buy With Prime enhances product discovery. Consumers are exposed to a curated selection of items based on their previous purchases. As a result, they have higher expectations for personalized and relevant recommendations.

Streamlined checkout and cart functionality

The introduction of cart functionality streamlines the checkout process by allowing consumers to make multiple purchases in a single transaction, while also contributing to increased order sizes for merchants. Consumers, in turn, benefit from a consolidated checkout process.

Expectations for transparent fulfillment and customer reviews

With merchants now able to post Amazon reviews directly on their own websites, consumer confidence has grown, thanks to an increased transparency in product quality.

Consumers also anticipate transparent and reliable fulfillment processes, particularly with features like cart functionality that optimize fulfillment costs. Merchant emphasis on customer reviews and transparent fulfillment aligns with a growing demand for authenticity and reliability in the online shopping landscape.

As PYMNTS reported last month, providing consumers with quicker transaction options, such as the Buy With Prime feature, can significantly minimize friction and enhance user experience. PYMNTS Intelligence found that a buy button can reduce checkout time by 46%, showcasing the utility of one-click checkout buttons for consumers and merchants alike.