Cart.com to Simplify Onboarding, Provide Services for Walmart Marketplace Sellers

Cart.com is working with Walmart Marketplace to simplify onboarding and help both new and existing sellers grow their sales on that platform.

Customers using Cart.com’s multichannel management platform will be able to access special incentives across Walmart Marketplace’s shipping, advertising and repricing services as well as support for onboarding and customer success, Cart.com said in a Thursday (April 18) press release.

“Cart.com is powering hundreds of millions of dollars in gross merchandise value for our customers through Walmart Marketplace, and that figure keeps growing thanks to our platform capabilities,” Michael Svatek, chief innovation officer at Cart.com, said in the release.

“We’re proud to build on our success to date with Walmart Marketplace, which will be a key driver of both new sellers on Walmart Marketplace and increased sales volume for new and existing sellers,” Svatek said.

Cart.com, a provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions, helps brands start selling on Walmart Marketplace by reducing the friction, risk and costs associated with managing a new sales channel, according to the release.

The company will apply its multichannel selling capabilities and Constellation AI features to make it more efficient for brands to sell and list products on the marketplace and leverage Walmart’s customer base, infrastructure, fulfillment network and marketplace, per the release.

“Offering multichannel capabilities like auto-syncing, auto-pricing and auto-listing, Cart.com helps brands sync inventory across channels, optimize pricing based on channel demand and drive traffic to product listings,” the press release said.

This announcement comes about four months after Cart.com received $30 million in financing from Trinity Capital to scale its operations and bolster its balance sheet.

During 2023, Cart.com reached unicorn status, grew revenue 50% and achieved profitability, Omair Tariq, founder and CEO of Cart.com, said in a statement announcing the financing.

“With Trinity’s financing, Cart.com will double down on investments that support the growing demand for innovative logistics and commerce infrastructure solutions that help our customers unlock more efficient growth,” Tariq said.

In another recent move, Cart.com said April 4 that it acquired “Amazon-as-a-service” company Amify to expand its Amazon Marketplace services offering. Amify provides merchants with Amazon optimization and advertising solutions.