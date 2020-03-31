International

China’s Purchasing Managers Index Rallies Amid Relaxed Controls

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Manufacturing

As government bodies have eased controls to combat disease and let manufacturing facilities open again, manufacturing in China bounced back in March. The purchasing managers’ index increased from last month’s record low of 35.7 to 52, the Associated Press reported.

The index, which has a range of 100 points, is published by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing and the Chinese statistics bureau. Scores higher than 50 indicate rising activity.

The ruling party, for its part, is aiming to rejuvenate the second biggest economy around the globe after calling success over COVID-19, while the United States and other governments shuttered companies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The closing of the economy of China had effects throughout the world and impacted nations that provide parts to its manufacturing facilities.

The federation, along with economists in private industry, note that the economy keeps encountering hurdles while government bodies aim to make sure a rise in COVID-19 cases does not occur as workers come back on the job and manufacturers remake their supply chains. Macquarie Capital’s Larry Hu said per the report, “Looking forward, while the lowest point is behind us, it’s not the time to celebrate.”

Government bodies note that verticals dominated by the state, like steel, are near their typical production. Manufacturers of vehicles and other makers in the private sector, however, note they are working below their typical levels. The speed of their renewal relies on the pace of their supply chains coming back into place.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said in a statement, as cited by the news outlet, that the newest information does “not indicate that economic activity has fully recovered.”

As previously reported, factory production experienced its quickest fall in three decades per the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) earlier in March.

The National Bureau of Statistics Spokesman Mao Shengyong said after the release of the data per previous reports, “China’s containment of the epidemic is bearing fruit, but there is a challenge ahead in controlling the spread in other countries.”

The Index of Services Production fell 13 percent year on year in January and Febraury.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap' eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap'
9.8K
eCommerce

eCommerce Filling Only Small Part Of ‘Retail Gap’

empty retail plaza empty retail plaza
8.7K
Retail

Wednesday Lease Deadline Looms For Retail

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy
6.5K
Retail

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Due To COVID-19

Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand
6.4K
Amazon

Amazon Tells Employees To Transfer To Grocery Work

GrainChain has switched to Symbiont GrainChain has switched to Symbiont
6.2K
B2B Payments

GrainChain Accelerates Farmer Payments With Blockchain

5.3K
Startups

Satellite Internet Startup OneWeb Closes After SoftBank Fund Raise Fails

How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home
5.0K
Retail

How An eCommerce Startup Is Bringing UK’s High Street Home

Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks, Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks,
4.7K
Coronavirus

Lenders Tighten Reins On Loans, Credit For SMBs, Households

Tink has acquired Eurobits Tink has acquired Eurobits
3.5K
B2B Payments

Open Banking Platform Tink Acquires Eurobits

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards
3.4K
Payment Methods

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards To Boost Loyalty, Sales

Debit Cards Debit Cards
3.3K
Credit Unions

Consumers Choose Debit As Preferred Payment Amid Coronavirus

Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19 Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19
3.3K
Coronavirus

The Healthcare Innovation Opportunities Out Of The COVID-19 Crisis

Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans
3.3K
Payment Methods

Venmo, Square Cash Vie For Stimulus Funds Distribution

empty street London empty street London
3.1K
Retail

UK Agencies Paint Stark Reality For Retail

Omnichannel No Longer An Option For Retail Omnichannel No Longer An Option For Retail
3.0K
Retail

Omnichannel No Longer Optional For Retail