dLocal Expands X-Border Payments Network

In today’s top payments news around the world, cross-border payment platform dLocal has grown its network, while Mambu is joining forces with New Zealand digital lending platform Ranqx to enhance digital lending. Plus, police in Uganda are probing the hacking of a third-party processor of phone-based transactions.

dLocal Grows Cross-Border Payments Network in LatAm

dLocal has expanded its network to include the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama to help merchants take and distribute local payments. To accept payments in each of the 23 nations in which dLocal operates, merchants can integrate with dLocal’s application programming interface (API). The platform supports over 300 local payment methods.

Mambu, Ranqx Partner to Enhance SMB Digital Lending

Mambu is teaming with New Zealand digital lending platform Ranqx, which will harness Mambu's API-first virtual banking platform. The technology will offer online lending experiences, debt origination, decisioning and tracking for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Beyond the partnership, Mambu has worked to fuel Britain-based cloud bank Oaknorth.

Hackers Hit Mobile Money Payments Processor in Uganda

Authorities in Uganda are looking into the hacking of a third-party processor of phone-based transactions that impacted MTN Group and Standard Bank Group’s local arms. A Criminal Investigation Department spokesperson indicated per a published report that the hackers had accessed the mobile money infrastructures and taken money.

Amazon India Gets $95.5M for Month-Long Festive Season

Amazon India is reportedly receiving an infusion of $95.51 million before the upcoming month-long festival season, which begins with sales on Oct. 17 before the Diwali and Dussehra Hindu festivals. Rival Reliance is also getting ready for the festival season, and has landed $5.14 billion selling shares to investors that included Silver Lake, KKR & Co and Mubadala Investment Co.