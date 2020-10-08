International payment platform dLocal has grown its payment network to include Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic to help retailers accept and distribute local payments, according to a Thursday (Oct. 8) announcement.

“As part of our mission, we develop deep expertise in each local market we serve, and we’re pleased to add Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic to the growing list of countries available to our clients,” dLocal VP of Growth Michel Golffed said in the announcement.

Retailers can integrate a single time to the application programming interface (API) of dLocal to take payments in each of the 23 nations in which dLocal runs. The platform supports more than 300 local ways to pay.

In addition, retailers that want to sell in Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic can take credit cards issued locally that have the Mastercard or Visa brand.

Furthermore, dLocal is adding the local debit card Tarjeta Clave, which is among the primary payment methods in Panama.

And retailers that seek to offer cash payments in Costa Rica can take Tucán Cash.

The Bank of Costa Rica’s Tucán lets consumers deposit cash at more than 4,300 locations like hardware retailers and grocers throughout the nation.

Further cash payment methods in the Dominican Republic and Panama will become a part of dLocal’s services in those nations in the near future, dLocal said.

In separate recent cross-border payment news, SafetyPay has teamed with Latin American online shopping company Rappi for immediate reconcillation and cash solutions.

SafetyPay’s infrastructure allows those who lack cards and consumers who are concerned about fraud use the digital marketplace via bank transfer or cash. The firm works with 380 financial institutions in 17 countries across the globe.

It operates the most extensive network of banks and cash collection points in Latin America, according to a past announcement.

Rappi, for its part, offers a wide selection of deliverable merchandise and services on demand to customers.