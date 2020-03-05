International

Vehicle Sales Down 80 Pct In China Due To Coronavirus 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
china, car sales, showrooms, dealerships, sales, coronavirus, online

Car sales in China plummeted 80 percent last month as the coronavirus epidemic stopped people from going to dealerships, according to reports on Wednesday (March 4).

The decline by the world’s largest auto market is expected to be the steepest drop of the year, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said. China sold more than 21 million vehicles last year.

China’s car industry was already in a two-year slump before by the virus outbreak. In March, dealership deliveries are anticipated to drop about 75 percent, which will result in a 40 percent drop in the first two months of 2020, the association said.

“Dealers returned to work gradually in the first three weeks of February and their showroom traffic is very low,” CPCA told Reuters.

To address the plummeting sales Chinese carmaker Geely — which owns black cab maker The London Electric Vehicle Company and Volvo — is joining Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz in test-driving a new online service to kickstart sales in the country.

The car can be driven directly to a customer’s home for a test drive. Geely calls it a “contactless” vehicle purchasing service.

Toyota, China’s largest foreign car maker, said it sold 23,800 Toyota and premium Lexus cars last month, down 70 percent from a year earlier.

China’s second-biggest foreign automaker, GM, said the Chinese auto industry will face “serious challenges” in the first quarter 2020, but is confident sales will perk up in the second quarter, Matt Tsien, president of China GM, said in a WeChat post on GM’s official account.

Cui Dongshu, CPCA secretary-general, told Bloomberg that possible remedies include a reduction in the car-purchase tax of 10 percent and reducing “congestion-related purchase bans.” Incentives could also be implemented to encourage rural residents to buy new-energy vehicles.

Automotive sales are increasingly going digital — and more consumers are buying more used products of all types online. Retail grows via various trends, and right now, both automotive and the sale of second-hand goods online are providing fuel for growth and innovation.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
4.6K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Amazon fulfillment center Amazon fulfillment center
3.3K
Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.9K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
2.8K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
2.5K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express

digital banking digital banking
2.4K
Innovation

Clinc Teams With Visa To Bring Digital Banking Tech To FIs

DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link
2.4K
Delivery

DHL: What Happens When Robots Run The Warehouse

Splitit Teams With Visa For Installment Payments Splitit Teams With Visa For Installment Payments
2.3K
Buy Now Pay Later

Splitit Teams With Visa For BNPL Payments

SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom. SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom.
2.3K
B2B Payments

Zylo, vCom Team Up For Enterprise Software Spend Management

2.2K
Innovation

Mastercard On Accelerating Growth Between FinTechs And FIs To Foster Ecosystem Collaboration

Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank
2.2K
B2B Payments

Ripple Powers X-Border Corporate Payments For UAE Bank

NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy
2.2K
Regulation

NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy Regulations

NYC is suing Guesty Inc over short term rental policies. NYC is suing Guesty Inc over short term rental policies.
2.2K
Legal

NYC Sues Airbnb Listing Co In Bid To Stop Short-Term Rentals

eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

EBay Wants To Sell Off S Korean Unit