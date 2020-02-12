Investments

Alibaba Investors In China Barred From Buying Its Stock In Hong Kong

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Alibaba may be blocked from a new program in China that would allow investors in Hong Kong to buy its stocks.

The program is intended to link the Asian financial hub with Chinese investors. It’s a stock connector, and Alibaba could be excluded due to a rule barring companies with second listings from participating, according to Bloomberg.

Exchanges in Shenzhen, Shanghai and Hong Kong have not indicated that they’ll be making an exception for the eCommerce behemoth, though that may change in the future.

Alibaba — valued at HK$4.56 trillion ($587 billion USD) — is the country’s largest eCommerce platform. Its participation in the program could be unfair to bourses already competing to draw listings of local firms.

As unrest shakes Hong Kong, allowing giants like Alibaba to participate could contradict Beijing’s goal of developing its mainland exchanges. Large Chinese firms like JD.com and Baidu may also be encouraged to bypass Shenzhen and Shanghai bourses, and go with Hong Kong, if Alibaba or a similarly sized company were to participate.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has proposed changes to the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which hasn’t signaled that it will alter the previous arrangements, sources said. Companies with weighted voting rights and second listings have not been permitted to join the stock connector, though Hong Kong Stock Exchange spokespeople said that could be up for discussion at another time. However, the list of companies included in the stock connector will be updated on Feb. 17.

Alibaba’s second listing, valued at $13 million, was spurred by the expectation that it would invite a vast influx of capital from its home country, were it to be included in the stock connector. In its Hong Kong offering, Alibaba kept its governing structure, giving top executives the power to nominate board members, which would be considered weighted voting rights in Hong Kong.

Recently, Alibaba also invested in a milk delivery startup, and launched a retail chain.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MoneyLion MoneyLion
3.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard: The Role Of ‘Instant’ In Improving Consumer Financial Health

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset
2.5K
Authentication

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset

ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil, ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil,
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Data Shows 41 Pct Hike In Ransomware Attacks In 2019

groceries groceries
2.2K
Subscription Commerce

Meal Service Plans Get Shaken And Stirred By Adding Alcohol

biometric artificial intelligence biometric artificial intelligence
2.2K
Authentication

Inside The Fight For Digital Driver’s Licenses

2.2K
Taxes

Amazon (And Others) Brace For India’s New eCommerce Tax

2.1K
VISA

Visa On Bringing More Female Founders Into The Reinvention Of Retail

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others
2.1K
ANTITRUST

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B
2.1K
Business

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO ‘Walked Away’ With $1B

2.0K
SMBs

Data Shows Hiring Stalled At US Small Businesses In 2019

kount, AI, identity, ID, Identity Trust Global Network, cybersecurity, fraudulent transactions, machine learning kount, AI, identity, ID, Identity Trust Global Network, cybersecurity, fraudulent transactions, machine learning
1.9K
Artificial Intelligence

Kount Launches AI Solution For Real-Time Identity Trust

1.9K
B2B Payments

How Payments Power Small Businesses’ Mobile Banking Adoption

Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments
1.9K
B2B Payments

Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments

uber, co-founder, Travis Kalanick, investors, funding, 3D-printed hotel, Habitas, startup uber, co-founder, Travis Kalanick, investors, funding, 3D-printed hotel, Habitas, startup
1.9K
Investments

Uber Co-Founder Kalanick Supports Expansion Of 3D-printed Hotel

1.8K
eCommerce

eCommerce Drives Logistics Job Boom