Investments

Podium Lands $125M To Expand Contactless Payments Over Messaging

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Podium Lands $125M For Contactless Payments

Customer messaging and relationship startup Podium has notched $125 million in a Series C funding round led by YC Continuity, the company announced on Tuesday (April 7).

Other investors included Sapphire Ventures, Alkeon Capital, Recruit Co., Ltd., IVP, Accel, Summit Partners and GV.

Podium has raised $92.6 million across four funding rounds since it was founded in 2014 by Dennis Steele and Eric Rea.

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company offers a variety of messaging solutions that help local companies connect with their neighborhood customers. Originally launched to help businesses get prompt, genuine reviews, Podium now also supports mobile payments, webchat and customer messaging.

The platform is used by 45,000 businesses in the U.S., Canada and Australia, including SMBs with one location as well as big firms with thousands of locations.

“Over the past five years, we have seen the fundamental way consumers interact with a local business change,” said Rea, co-founder and CEO. “This round of funding coincides with one of the largest events that has impacted and changed business in our lifetime. The digital transformation that was already taking place has been exponentially accelerated. We are putting this round to use to not only make this transition the most effective for these businesses during this period of time, but also to continue giving every local business the tools they need to grow and succeed moving into the future.”

Podium is now offering Podium Starter, a free version of its platform that enables companies to connect with customers and process contactless payments over messaging. Contactless transactions that happen online are especially important now, as most of the world locks down and practices social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“YC and Podium have had a deep partnership ever since they were a part of our winter 2016 batch,” said Ali Rowghani, CEO of YC Continuity. “Podium is unique in the fact that its market comprises almost every local business that we as consumers interact with on a daily basis. The company is modernizing the way we all reach out, interact, schedule, pay and give feedback to our local businesses. When we had the opportunity to take a larger role in the growth of Podium and the positive change they are creating for the local economy, we were thrilled to partner in such a substantive way.”

Contactless payments started gaining traction in the mid-2000s, but there were rampant fears about security. That’s now changing as consumers are using smartphones enabled with Apple Pay, Google Pay and other offerings for contactless payments.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: HOW WE TRAVEL 

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and panelists from innovative travel companies for an in-depth discussion on the state of travel in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus
27.9K
B2B Payments

BoA Receives $6B In SMB Loan Requests Within Hours

Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant. Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant.
21.8K
B2B Payments

Nationwide Says Business Banking Plans No Longer Viable

smbs-paycheck-protection-program smbs-paycheck-protection-program
11.4K
Loans

Bumpy First Days As Banks Grapple With SMB PPP Demand

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
11.2K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
8.8K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus
7.9K
IPO

Biotech, Augmented Reality Startups Test Investment Appetite With IPOs

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
6.5K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
4.1K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news
4.0K
Economy

TurboTax Rolls Out Free Tool For Faster Stimulus Payments

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
3.5K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
3.2K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
3.1K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

amazon-coronavirus-delivery amazon-coronavirus-delivery
2.9K
Amazon

Is Amazon Missing Its Time To Shine?

Foursquare Foursquare
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

bullard-economy-coronavirus-unemployment bullard-economy-coronavirus-unemployment
2.3K
Economy

Fed’s Bullard Puts Positive Spin On Economy Despite Steep Job Losses